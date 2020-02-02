(Video) Mini-doc shows Japanese LFC fans buzzing over Minamino transfer

Takumi Minamino joined Liverpool last month, and became the first Japanese player to have ever pulled on the famous red shirt.

It’s an honour for him, and it’s an honour for us to have such a beloved man representing the club – and nowhere else loves him quite like his home country.

Liverpool have a lot of fans in Japan, that should come as no surprise, but these fans are now even more buzzing with the club as they’ve got – as Spurs fans would put it – one of their own on the pitch!

Squawka have recently put out a mini-documentary which follows a number of Japanese Liverpool fans gets their thoughts on the Reds and the transfer of Taki – its a must-watch!

Take a look at the video below (via Squawka):