(Video) Referee drops his yellow card; Rhian Brewster joking gives him a booking

Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster is having the time of his life with Swansea City in the Championship – he’s bagged twice now in just four games with the Welsh outfit.

MORE: (Video) Brewster scores again for Swansea: LFC’s on-loan forward makes it two so far

The latest goal came in a fixture against Preston North End, and Rhian’s strike levelled the score-line for the Jacks who are chasing promotion this season.

During the game, the referee dropped his yellow card and Brewster went to go pick it up. Obviously, he then presented it to the match official by ‘booking’ him.

Take a watch of the video below (via Quest):