(Video) “That would be s***!” – Klopp jokes with journalists after error in post-match interview

With another win over Southampton, Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 22 points.

The victory also secured 100 points from our last 34 games – that’s an available 102 points there – with our old fault coming in a draw at Old Trafford.

But a journalist speaking to Jurgen Klopp after the game against the Saints said to the Liverpool manager “that’s now 100 points in 102 games…” and he could’t help himself.

The German shouted “that would be sh*t!” as the room joined him in laughter. I really like this approach from Klopp – he didn’t make the journalist feel awkward for slipping up, he just made a joke and cracked on.

