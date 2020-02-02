(Video) The world-class Trent pass nobody noticed in the build-up to Hendo’s goal

Trent Alexander-Arnold is perhaps the best creator in the Premier League, but not every pass he makes is a direct assist for a goal.

The full back put forward an incredible ball in the Southampton game, but it was overlooked because of Roberto Firmino hold up play and Jordan Henderson’s certain finish.

It looked like a clearance from the Scouser, but the way it landed perfectly for Bobby suggests that there was intent behind Trent’s pass!

Take a watch of the video below (via Liverpool FC):