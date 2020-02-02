(Video) The world-class Trent pass nobody noticed in the build-up to Hendo’s goal

Trent Alexander-Arnold is perhaps the best creator in the Premier League, but not every pass he makes is a direct assist for a goal.
The full back put forward an incredible ball in the Southampton game, but it was overlooked because of Roberto Firmino hold up play and Jordan Henderson’s certain finish.
MORE: (Video) Captain fantastic Henderson doubles LFC’s lead with thunderous strike v. Southampton
It looked like a clearance from the Scouser, but the way it landed perfectly for Bobby suggests that there was intent behind Trent’s pass!
Take a watch of the video below (via Liverpool FC):
The state of that pass from Trent. Utter filth! pic.twitter.com/bJYlBMgjHz
— Stanley House 6️⃣ (@StanleyHouseLFC) February 1, 2020
COMMENTS