(Video) Watch as Salah, Firmino, Hendo & co. tear Southampton apart in 45 minutes

Liverpool beat Southampton 4-0 in the Premier League, as the hopeful Champions extended their lead at the top of the table to 22 points.

The fixture against the Saints was a game of two halves, if we’re being honest. In the first period, we were put to the sword by the travelling side.

The second half was a lot different, mind you, Mohamed Salah and Bobby Firmino were awoken and simply ruined Southampton’s afternoon on Merseyside.

Jordan Henderson also starred as he scored and assisted as he sets more than just an example with the captain’s armband.

Take a watch of the extended highlights below (via NBC):