‘Conspiracist loon…’ Journalist nails Guardiola with perfect tweet after Pep claims PL want Liverpool to win it

Pep Guardiola spoke about how the Premier League planned on having a new champion this season, following his side’s defeat to Spurs yesterday.

“Two seasons ago there was the owner of the Premier League who said that could not happen again, it’s not good for the Premier League for City to win the title in that way, with 100 points,” City’s manager told the Guardian. “Now it’s Liverpool, you have to be concerned if you are the owner of the Premier League.”

It was a bizarre point to make after his side lost its sixth game of the season, having drawn three more to boot.

The Reds are 22 points clear, and it’s because this term – no other team has come close to being as good as Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

From back to front, we’ve been better individually and collectively, massively superior.

Perhaps this is what Guardiola should focus on, as Nick Harris beautifully points out:

The title is undoubtedly wrapped up – but there will be points targets and the idea of going the campaign unbeaten that will cement this team’s legendary status.

We also can have another crack at the Champions League – and maybe even the FA Cup, if our youngsters manage to navigate a way past Shrewsbury!

