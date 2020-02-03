LFC ‘looked into doing’ Raphael Guerreiro for £17m & £60k/w, but decided he just wouldn’t play – Reddy

Melissa Reddy has penned a terrific piece in the Independent about Liverpool’s short and long-term transfer strategy – and we’d urge you to check it out!

In it, she writes that Liverpool are unlikely to splash out monstrous fees on the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Kai Havertz or Jadon Sancho – simply because however much the players are appreciated at Anfield – they’re not needed for the first-XI at such an extortionate price.

We didn’t buy anybody for proper money in summer 2019, and with the Reds on 24 wins and one draw from 25 games – it seems like it was the correct decision.

One position where we undeniably lack cover is left-back, but interestingly, according to Reddy – we had a chance to sign the excellent Raphael Guerreiro for just £17m but decided he simply wouldn’t play enough matches for it to be worthwhile.

“There are legitimate calls for Liverpool to bring in cover at left-back and they had looked into doing that last July,” Reddy writes. “Borussia Dortmund’s Raphael Guerreiro was their target and he would have cost around £17m, with a salary in the region of £60,000 a week.”

In fairness, the Portugal international would be a real luxury addition – but when you have the world’s best left-back already on the books in Andy Robertson – we can do without.

If Robbo picks up an injury (not that he ever does), Klopp would use one of Joe Gomez, James Milner or Yasser Larouci in the position – most likely.

That’s not ideal, though, so we actually reckon a reasonably priced left-back might be an option for 2020 – providing they can also play in different positions and offer something a little different to the Scot.