Pep Guardiola loses it and peddles PL’s pro-Liverpool conspiracy theory in aftermath of City’s defeat

He’s cracking up, Reds.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side lost yet again this weekend, meaning that after both Liverpool and our rivals have played 25 games, we’re 22 points clear.

Nobody is going to catch us and we’re going to romp to the Premier League title – which has clearly got under the Spaniard’s skin.

Guardiola suggested that football should be ‘concerned’ with Liverpool’s point tally – claiming two years ago that Richard Scudamore had said he wanted different champions when City were cruising.

What he meant was that it’s healthier fo the game when the league is competitive – not that the competition would be rigged so that City can’t win it – which it quite obviously has not.

“Two seasons ago there was the owner of the Premier League who said that could not happen again, it’s not good for the Premier League for City to win the title in that way, with 100 points,” City’s manager told the Guardian. “Now it’s Liverpool, you have to be concerned if you are the owner of the Premier League.”

“They are unstoppable. They have a lot of points, we dropped points in the games that we played quite similar to today. Even when we played Anfield. Now it’s to try to qualify for the Champions League next season.”

The more he focuses on us and the less on his own team’s clear deficiencies – the better. When Pep’s City were miles clear at the top of the table, Jurgen Klopp did everything in his power to reach that level.

He didn’t claim an unfair playing field – despite City’s spending and FFP cheating – but simply made his own Liverpool team better.

Guardiola, having just played Spurs and lost after losing to Manchester United midweek, couldn’t get our name out of his mouth in the post-match press-conference – just like he hasn’t been able to for most of the season.

He’s a brilliant manager, but the more of this nonsense he spouts, the further these rampant Reds are going to get from him.