Spurs fans serenade Guardiola with YNWA & many Reds on Twitter are in bits

Tottenham have broken the heart of Pep Guardiola a fair bit recently.

They knocked Manchester City out of the Champions League last season, got points off them at the Etihad earlier this time around and yesterday, beat them 2-0 to all but confirm Liverpool as Premier League champions.

If that wasn’t enough, they then trolled the Spaniard with a rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone towards the end of the 2-0 win that was old-school Jose Mourinho – no possession, no chances, victory!

Below, you’ll see plenty of Reds who picked up on it – and their reaction on Twitter.

Liverpool now have a two week break from Premier League duty, but will resume on February 15 away to Norwich, before heading to Spain for the Atletico Madrid clash.

Jurgen Klopp has chosen to field the kids against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup, so we’re unlikely to progress in the FA Cup – meaning it’ll probably be a two-pronged assault on glory – hopefully with a fully fit squad, until the summer.

What a time to be a Red!

Tottenham fans are singing You'll Never Walk Alone in the stands. The ultimate insult to Guardiola. — Dean Coombes (@DeanCoombes) February 2, 2020

SPURS FANS ARE SINGING YNWA OMG HAHAHAHAHAHAHA LOVE YALL — 𝓡𝓲𝓼𝓱𝓲 (@perksofrishi_) February 2, 2020

Spurs fans singing YNWA I love this game.#TOTMCI — BAGGED SZN (@sadiooo10) February 2, 2020