(Video) Alisson baptises Fred’s wife in his swimming pool

We didn’t think we’d be writing a story about Alisson baptising the wife of a Manchester United player in his swimming pool this season, but it’s not been an ordinary one and we’re fully embracing it!

A recent video went viral that showed Alisson baptising Liverpool team-mate Roberto Firmino – and it appears our keeper is now the ‘go to guy’ for Brazilian Christians in the north-west.

Fred’s wife Monique is the latest to head to Ali’s house and get anointed, as you can see in the clip below.

Many Reds have a religious background – with the likes of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah devout Muslims.

It’s great to see a squad so united, despite the huge variety of cultures, religions and beliefs.

And the success of the team shows the benefit of coming together.

Society should take a leaf out of Liverpool’s book.