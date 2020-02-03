(Video) Anfield’s roar when Jordan Henderson was subbed is something else & shows LFC skipper is on course for Player of the Season

Jordan Henderson put in another jaw-dropping performance at the weekend, which should no longer surprise anyone.

The skipper got his goal but also registered an assist with a lovely ball to Mo Salah, who himself had an extraordinary game as well.

Upon his substitution, Anfield rose to salute its captain, who is now the favourite for the Premier League Player of the Year award – following two months where he’s been head and shoulders above the rest.

It’s incredible how Henderson has gone from a player that divided opinion, to one who in the space of 12 moths, will lift the Champions League, Super Cup, World Club Cup and Premier League – confirming himself as one of the best midfielders on the planet in the process.