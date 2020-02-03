(Video) Greatest radio phone-in ever: Robbie Savage schools moronic Man. City fan who thinks Liverpool are rubbish

This is honestly one of the funniest seven minutes of video we’ve seen all season.

A Manchester City fan called up Robbie Savage on Radio5Live last night following his side’s 2-0 defeat to Spurs to claim that Liverpool are fluking the title and that our team isn’t actually all that.

He said West Ham and Southampton were robbed in our most recent victories, and by the end of his insanely stupid rant, Savage is holding back the laughter.

Savage absolutely schools with him with straight facts, but ‘Statman Gary’ simply couldn’t see the wood for the trees!

We’re 22 points clear and are romping to our first title in 30 years. It’s absolutely beautiful.