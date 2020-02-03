(Video) Oxlade-Chamberlain v Southampton: No.15 much better than first viewing suggested

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s goal, his second in two Premier League games, was outstanding v Southampton – but we were not instantly convinced on his overall performance.

It turns out our eyes deceived us and he was actually very, very good!

Below, you’ll see a compilation of his touches and involvements from the match.

Ox won fouls, ran directly through the midfield and up the flank, played smart forward passes, hassled the opposition and consistently increased the speed of our attacks.

He’s been a fixture in the team recently, and it’s terrific to see what he’s capable of when fully fit.

It’ll be interesting to see whether he can keep his spot in the team after the winter break, with Sadio Mane set to return to his left-wing role – and Fabinho back fighting for a role in the middle.

With Naby Keita also back fit, Jurgen Klopp certainly does have outstanding options at his disposal.