(Video) Paul McCartney tells American journalists Liverpool will win the SuperBowl

Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in last night’s SuperBowl, and we’re afraid we can’t give you much more information than that!

Many stars were at the game, including Beatles legend Paul McCartney, who was asked his opinion on the upcoming result before kick-off…

Brilliantly, he declared ‘Liverpool’ would be the winner – and in many ways – he’s not wrong!

The Reds are 22 points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League and are romping to the title following last season’s Champions League success.

Maybe McCartney can head to a Boss Night in the summer and join in with the singalong!