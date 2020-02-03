(Video) Reminding LFC fans of Raheem Sterling’s POTY acceptance speech last season

Liverpool were pipped to the Premier League by Manchester City last season – and Raheem Sterling, who made his name at Anfield, believed his club did everybody in the country a favour.

He made the comment after an Industry award for his work in tackling racism, which sparked some controversy at the time.

“Any little slip and you’ve got the Liverpool guys who could go on top of you. You don’t want that. I don’t want that. I don’t think anybody wants that,” he said of his former club – who helped him develop into the player he is today.

This season, following the weekend results, Liverpool are 22 points clear of Sterling’s City and are romping to the title.

They haven’t managed to save everyone from the travesty of an unbearable LFC title win this time, have they?

Liverpool have been jaw-dropping and City have been sub-par. The Premier League is ours, but we might be able to add another Champions League trophy to the collection if all goes to plan – which would truly cement this team’s legendary status.