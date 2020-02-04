Curtis Jones drops Rabona in FA Cup & LFC fans love it: “has the confidence to make it”

Posted by
Curtis Jones drops Rabona in FA Cup & LFC fans love it: “has the confidence to make it”

Curtis Jones was on fire for Liverpool as the young Scouser was the skipper for what is technically the senior side in the replay – the youngest ever Liverpool team, as the Reds hosted League One outfit Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup.

The midfielder tried to carve out an opportunity for his team-mates in the first half, and pulled off a quick one-two with Harvey Elliott to break into the opposition penalty area.

As Jones made his way down the left side of the area, he quickly whipped the ball in via a Rabona with his stronger right foot – you can’t say he lacks in confidence!

MORE: (Video) Absolute baller Curtis Jones drops Rabona in FA Cup

That little bit of flair shown by the youngster shows a lot of self-belief, and that confidence could very well be the spark that lights up the Scouser’s career at the club.

Jurgen Klopp has already shown his faith in the midfielder by giving him a handful of opportunity, and many Liverpool fans now believe that Jones may be the next Academy graduate to break through.

Liverpool fans on social media loved it – here are some of the best Tweets we could find:

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top