Curtis Jones drops Rabona in FA Cup & LFC fans love it: “has the confidence to make it”

Curtis Jones was on fire for Liverpool as the young Scouser was the skipper for what is technically the senior side in the replay – the youngest ever Liverpool team, as the Reds hosted League One outfit Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup.

The midfielder tried to carve out an opportunity for his team-mates in the first half, and pulled off a quick one-two with Harvey Elliott to break into the opposition penalty area.

As Jones made his way down the left side of the area, he quickly whipped the ball in via a Rabona with his stronger right foot – you can’t say he lacks in confidence!

That little bit of flair shown by the youngster shows a lot of self-belief, and that confidence could very well be the spark that lights up the Scouser’s career at the club.

Jurgen Klopp has already shown his faith in the midfielder by giving him a handful of opportunity, and many Liverpool fans now believe that Jones may be the next Academy graduate to break through.

Liverpool fans on social media loved it – here are some of the best Tweets we could find:

Best half of football I have seen Van den Berg play. Curtis Jones has all the confidence/arrogance to make it at this club. — – (@Coppin_LFC) February 4, 2020

Curtis Jones is the NEXT academy player to break through into the Liverpool first team. I'm so confident that I'm pinning the tweet until he makes consecutive League appearances. — not really naby (@NabyNumber8) February 4, 2020

Superb first half that from the young reds! Really hope they manage to get the win here! That Curtis Jones is in a league of his own though, fuckin unreal 👌🏼🔥 — Jay Hargreaves (@Jay_LFC_90) February 4, 2020

Curtis Jones is a Coutniho fifa regen — Jay Edwards (@JamesEdwardsLFC) February 4, 2020

All of our kids are doing us proud at the moment. Neko Williams and Curtis Jones our best players, Chirivella holds the midfield quite well, debutant Lewis solid at the back, Elliott moving a lot, causing a lot of panic for Shrewsbury. #LIVSHR — Liverpool 1982 (@LFC_1982_YNWA) February 4, 2020

think we could see curtis jones find time with the first team as soon as next year?? 👀🔥 @LFC #YNWA #ForzaTheBabies — Lordt of thee Shit Post (@SkeetinKeaton10) February 4, 2020

Man like Curtis Jones, Neco Williams, Harvey Elliott and Chirivella are ready for senior football imo — Xeno (@thenineaxons) February 4, 2020

Curtis Jones, Larouci and Neco William's could have big futures ahead of them at Liverpool 👀👀 #LFC — Matty Booth-Sumpter (@sumpter_matt) February 4, 2020