“I’d probably want to go to Liverpool” – Ian Wright tips Kylian Mbappe to join the Reds

Liverpool have continuously been linked with a move for Kylian Mbappe, since it was rumoured that Nike would be taking over the manufacturing of our kits next season.

It started off a tongue in cheek joke among LFC supporters, but it’s a rumour that now won’t go away. Arsenal legend Ian Wright is that latest to jump on the bandwagon.

When talking about the best teams around, Wright said that Mbappe should join the Reds over Manchester City.

“You look at Mbappe looking across, you could probably see him coming across here,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live. “I’d probably want to go to Liverpool [if I was a world-class player and I had a choice between Liverpool and City]. Any player in the world with Liverpool, especially this season.

“You have to say that Liverpool are at the start of it now, so if you’re a world-class player, you’d probably want to get there now. It seems to me, as we saw with Pep, he’s had two years of unbelievable football, but I feel that Liverpool are really getting ready to build something special.

“If I am Mbappe. I am looking at Liverpool. Where else you want to go if you are Mbappe now?”

The former Arsenal man makes a fair point – we are the current reigning European and World Champions, and we’re p*ssing the Premier League right now.

But the move probably isn’t feasible for the Reds, simply because of how much money it would cost to sign a man who will be the best player in the world for most of the 2020s.

To be fair, Mbappe is probably being used more as a symbol by people like Wright – the Frenchman is the hottest man on the market right now, and not a single club in the world wouldn’t want him. The suggestion that he wants us is the suggestion that everyone wants us.