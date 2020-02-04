Incredible: Liverpool haven’t played Best XI once all season due to injuries

If everybody was fit and the Champions League Final was tomorrow, it’s pretty clear what starting XI Jurgen Klopp would go for:

Alisson; Trent, Robbo, van Dijk, Gomez; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Mane, Salah, Firmino.

A fully fit, in-form Naby Keita may have a look in, but Klopp has shown time and time again that the aforementioned midfield trio is rightly his go-to when push comes to shove.

Joel Matip may also feel harshly done by to not be included in this, but Gomez’s performances this season mean that his spot is there completely on merit.

Remarkably though, this XI hasn’t started a game together all season long!

This point was made on Twitter by @NTXZO, and they’re spot on.

Most Minutes Played XI This Season: Alisson, Virgil, Gomez, Andy, Trent, Fabinho, Gini, Henderson, Sadio, Mo, Bobby. Best XI? Probably. # of times they've started together? 0 — Zo (@NTXZO) February 4, 2020

When Gomez was in the team early on, Sadio Mane wasn’t due to the AFCON – and then Alisson got injured. Then, Fabinho did the same and has only just returned to the lineup, with Mane out again!

Obviously the lineups that Klopp has put forward have still been exemplary, but it certainly shows that we’ve not had it easy with injuries and that the replacements have done exceptionally.

After all, we’re on 24 wins and a draw so far and are romping to the Premier League title.