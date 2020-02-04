Klopp talks Emre Can’s Dortmund move lauds German: ‘Wonderful, versatile footballer with an outstanding attitude’

It’s fair to say that Jurgen Klopp holds no grudges towards Emre Can for departing the Reds on a Bosman – and why would he?

Since Can’s exit, Liverpool have won the Champions League, Super Cup and the Club World Cup – and are on course for Premier League glory too.

Can on the other hand endured a difficult time in Italy with Juventus, but has secured a January transfer to Borussia Dortmund, Klopp’s former club, and our manager couldn’t be happier.

“I am happy for BVB and Emre Can. It’s a win-win situation. Emre is just a perfect match for this club,” Klopp told Bild .

“BVB got a top lad, a wonderful, versatile footballer with an outstanding attitude.

“I trust them to achieve a lot in the Ruckrunde (second half of the season) with Can and [Erling] Haaland.”

Dortmund have been jaw-dropping since Haaland’s arrival – with the striker scoring 7 goals in one start and two substitute appearances.

That is a truly barbaric return from just over 130 minutes of football – and it’ll be interesting to see if he can maintain the form in the Champions League, with Dortmund drawn against PSG in maybe the most mouthwatering tie football-wise of the Last 16.

Can has come in as a replacement for Julian Weigl, who joined Benfica, and we hope he manages to secure a starting spot – which proved impossible under Maurizio Sarri this term.