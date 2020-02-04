Lallana & Clyne expected to leave Liverpool this summer – report

Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne are reportedly expected to leave Liverpool this summer, according to Independent journalist Melissa Reddy.

Reddy is extremely reliable, and I’m sure this news comes as no surprise to Reds fans; Clyne has fallen out of favour due to the meteoric rise of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Adam Lallana has seen his role massively reduced at Anfield.

The report – which you can read in full here – also touches upon Kylian Mbappe, Jadon Sancho and Kai Havertz and if they’re of interest to Jurgen Klopp this summer.

Reddy also mentions “a few on the fringes might want minutes elsewhere” which may suggest the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Dejan Lovren.

But the lack of explicit mention of these players may actually hint that Lovren and Shaqiri may stick around after the summer.

The likely Premier League winners and reigning Champions League and World Cup champions will be the destination in the summer for any players looking to move.

This includes the likes of Sancho and Havertz, but players now on the fringes will question their future at Anfield, even if Klopp tries to convince them that a further reduced role at Liverpool is still important.

Squad depth is critical for sustained success, and the boss knows that, but players like Clyne, Lallana, Lovren and Shaqiri know they’ll get more game time elsewhere.