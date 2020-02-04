“LiVARpool” is a myth & LFC’s rivals benefit from VAR more – survey

Any time VAR is used in a Liverpool game, and the Reds benefit from it, many rival fans on social media will usually spout “LiVARpool” as a way to discredit yet another win.

These same people are nowhere to be seen when something outrageous happens against us and VAR completely screws us over. I’m not expecting these same fans to leap to our defence, they’re our rivals after all, it’d just be decent if another club also got the same “LiVARpool” treatment when we don’t benefit from it anymore than the average Premier League team.

But now a survey carried out by Sky Sports and YouGov has shed some light on this issue, and hopefully people will stop trying to discredit what we’re achieving because officiating in the Premier League is getting a bit tighter.

Critically, the results are that only five teams have actually benefited from VAR in terms of goals – and those clubs are Manchester United, Newcastle, Crystal Palace, Watford and Bournemouth.

Right or wrong, the Reds have actually netted -2 goals because of VAR – so maybe it should actually be VARchester United?!

If you’re wondering why YouGov were involved in the survey, there are a number of geographic discrepancies with VAR such as the North West being more against it than the South East. You can take a look at all these interesting statistics below: