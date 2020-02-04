Liverpool’s summer priority is to extend Alisson & van Dijk’s contracts

With Liverpool beating all before them this season, it may well be the case that again, there won’t be any need for massive transfer moves.

The first-XI is practically perfect, while the backup options, when everyone is fit, have proven themselves as more than capable of stepping in and doing the job this term.

Check out Adrian, Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip, Adam Lallana, James Milner and Divock Origi as examples.

According to Melissa Reddy in the Independent, the Reds’ ‘priority’ is to offer bumper new deals to two of the team’s most important players and the club’s biggest ever buys: Virgil van Dijk and Alisson.

“The club’s priority is to lock down the world’s best centre-back and goalkeeper for the long-term with both wanting extended contracts,” she writes. “Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson have signed new deals in the last 13 months. Continuing to retain and reward an outstanding rearguard is not cheap.”

Gini Wijnaldum’s extension will surely be announced before long, with a Melwood video appearing to show the Dutchman telling Jordan Henderson he’s put pen to paper already.

In terms of transfers we at EOTK believe the club truly need, it’s minimal.

Perhaps a left-back to provide support for Andy Robertson would be appreciated, and if Lovren wants an exit, a new central defender to bolster the ranks would be necessary considering Matip and Gomez are occasionally prone to injury.

We’d also take a forward, perhaps Timo Werner, with Sadio Mane and Mo Salah set to be absent at the AFCON for six weeks.