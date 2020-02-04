Pep Guardiola has given Man City a ‘phobia of Liverpool’, according to club legend John Aldridge

Former Liverpool player John Aldridge reckons that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has given his players a ‘phobia’ of the Reds.

The reigning Champions find themselves a million miles away from Liverpool this season, as the Reds are running away with the Premier League title in February.

With the Citizens’ continued stumbling, Jurgen Klopp’s men are now an unprecedented 22-points clear of City. It’s not exactly been a subtle fall from grace.

Aldo believes that Guardiola himself has an irrational fear of Liverpool, and that this has been coming for some time. “I think Guardiola has always had a phobia about Liverpool since that fly-on-the-wall documentary about Man City came out,” he told the Liverpool Echo.

“[The documentary] showed clips of him saying he was worried about how to stop our front three and that Klopp was going to do what he did at Dortmund.

“This was the season when they got their 100-point title but we knocked them out of the Champions League easily, 5-1 on aggregate, and even though they held on to just about win the title last season by a point from us.

“You could see how much we had got under the skin when that clip emerged of them singing that distasteful song about Liverpool when they should have celebrating their own achievement of back-to-back league titles along with the two domestic cups they won.

“Winning the European Cup would salvage the season for Pep but that looks a long way off for them at present and I would certainly have no fears for Liverpool should we draw them in the latter stages and I don’t think Jurgen Klopp and the players would either.”

I think Aldo has a point here – City’s calamitous fall from grace this season can’t surely be down to just losing a couple of players to injury – we’ve had that too.

It’s interesting because Pep rarely loses his composure as much as he did when City visited Anfield earlier this season and left with no points.

It does make you wonder whether there is some kind of psychological block as to why Guardiola is finding it a lot tougher this season.

Meanwhile, the Reds are on course to tot up an incredible amount points this season and could even smash through the record City set of 100 with 112 still being achievable for Liverpool.