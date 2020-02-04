Soumare rejected €45m Newcastle switch because he’s holding out for Liverpool or United

One of the strangest stories at the end of the transfer window was when Steve Bruce told the media Boubakary Soumaré had rejected a move to Newcastle, despite a €45m bid being accepted by Lille.

The France midfielder has been touted around the biggest and best clubs in Europe following his form this season – so it would have been a mighty surprise to see him end up at St. James’ Park.

French outlet Le10Sport are claiming that Soumaré turned down a very lucrative offer in the hope that one of the two sides who are watching him, Liverpool and Manchester United, take the plunge this summer.

Soumaré is 20-years-old and in the video below, you can see some of his best bits from the term.

He’s powerful, skilful and dynamic – nice attributes to have for a central midfielder looking to do well in England.

We like the look of the player, but are aware that Jurgen Klopp’s midfield is currently very hard to get into…

Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum are probably the three first-choice, but Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Adam Lallana provide very capable deputies.

If the latter departs in the summer, perhaps there’ll be room for an addition.