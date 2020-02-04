(Video) Absolute baller Curtis Jones drops Rabona in FA Cup

Curtis Jones was on fire for Liverpool, as the Reds hosted League One outfit Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup.

The young Scouser was the skipper for what is technically the senior side in the replay – the youngest ever Liverpool team.

The midfielder tried to carve out an opportunity for his team-mates in the first half, and pulled off a quick one-two with Harvey Elliott.

As Jones made his way down the left side of the penalty area, he quickly whipped the ball in via a Rabona – you can’t say he lacks in confidence!

Take a watch of the video below (via BEIN):