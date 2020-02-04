(Video) Brilliant scenes in front of the Kop as young Reds eliminate Shrewsbury from FA Cup

Liverpool knocked Shrewsbury out of the FA Cup via a single own goal late on in the second half, and there were some brilliant scenes at the full-time whistle.

After the game, some of the team and a few coaches made their way over to the fans at the Kop end, and there was a lovely scene as Pedro Chirivella and Adam Lewis and one of the coaches (I think Neil Critchley) shared an embrace.

It was very Jurgen Klopp-esque of the coach, and a wonderful way to cap off a great evening for the team.

Take a watch of the video below: