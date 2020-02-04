(Video) Brilliant scenes in front of the Kop as young Reds eliminate Shrewsbury from FA Cup

(Video) Brilliant scenes in front of the Kop as young Reds eliminate Shrewsbury from FA Cup

Liverpool knocked Shrewsbury out of the FA Cup via a single own goal late on in the second half, and there were some brilliant scenes at the full-time whistle.

After the game, some of the team and a few coaches made their way over to the fans at the Kop end, and there was a lovely scene as Pedro Chirivella and Adam Lewis and one of the coaches (I think Neil Critchley) shared an embrace.

It was very Jurgen Klopp-esque of the coach, and a wonderful way to cap off a great evening for the team.

Take a watch of the video below:

