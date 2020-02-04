(Video) Curtis Jones embarrasses Shrewsbury defender with slick skill move

Curtis Jones was in the mood as Liverpool hosted League One outfit Shrewsbury Town in an FA Cup replay at Anfield.

As captain of the U23s, Jones was given the armband for what is technically the senior team under the floodlights on Tuesday night.

The midfielder pulled off an incredible piece of skill to embarrass a Shrewsbury defender and work his way toward goal, before being cynically fouled.

You really do love to see confidence like this in the younger players – he’ll be some player for us one day very soon!

Take a watch of the video below (via BEIN):