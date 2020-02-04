(Video) Darren Bent’s moronic Mo Salah comments difficult to listen to

Darren Bent, former Premier League striker, thinks Liverpool should consider offloading Mo Salah – as he isn’t sufficiently complementing Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Salah, the Egyptian on 18 goals and eight assists from the right-wing, apparently is holding back his team-mates – despite all the evidence to the contrary.

Liverpool’s no.11 has won the last 30 Premier League games he’s played in – which is a record for the competition – but Bent thinks he hasn’t passed when he should have on a few occasions.

So much so, he casually thinks we should cash in and buy Jadon Sancho or Kylian Mbappe.

Thankfully, following his football career, Jurgen Klopp became a manager of the highest order and Bent went on the radio for talkSPORT, so we know whose judgement we’re going to trust!

It’s just bizarre to us that people try to find issues with a team that is 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table at the start of February.