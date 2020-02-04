(Video) Hendo’s best bits from Southampton show how important he is to LFC right now

Jordan Henderson shone again for Liverpool as the Reds beat Southampton 4-0 at Anfield in the Premier League – with the skipper getting on the score sheet.
The midfielder put in a true captain’s performance, not to mention his exquisite assist for a Mohamed Salah goal.
Throughout the game, Henderson was the engine in Liverpool’s midfield and absolutely everything was flowing trough him – he’s like a man possessed this season!
