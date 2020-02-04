(Video) Hendo’s best bits from Southampton show how important he is to LFC right now

(Video) Hendo’s best bits from Southampton show how important he is to LFC right now

Jordan Henderson shone again for Liverpool as the Reds beat Southampton 4-0 at Anfield in the Premier League – with the skipper getting on the score sheet.

The midfielder put in a true captain’s performance, not to mention his exquisite assist for a Mohamed Salah goal.

Throughout the game, Henderson was the engine in Liverpool’s midfield and absolutely everything was flowing trough him – he’s like a man possessed this season!

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC):

