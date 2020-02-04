(Video) Liverpool play ‘One touch Match’ in training that preludes Mo Salah’s jaw-dropping nearly-goal

We absolutely love watching the Inside Training videos that the club releases.

You get to see the intensity of the sessions, usually run by Pep Lijnders, while Jurgen Klopp watches on.

This one below is from before the stunning performance v Southampton – and most interestingly – includes a small-sided match where the players were only allowed to take one-touch each.

The game starts around the 6:00 mark, if you want to skip the beginning!

The technique and movements of the players is excellent, and if you remember Mo Salah’s stunning disallowed goal from Saturday, Liverpool flew up the pitch using only one-touch each.

It’s on Melwood that stuff like this is born…