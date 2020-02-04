(Video) Liverpool score v Shrewsbury after another horror own-goal, but Neco Williams deserves the plaudits

Liverpool took the lead tonight v Shrewsbury Town at Anfield, thanks to another horrible own-goal…

Last time out, Donald Love bagged into his own net, and tonight, it was Ro-Shaun Williams who headed into the Kop end net after misjudging a Neco Williams diagonal.

Williams, one our best players on the night alongside Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, controlled a long ball from the opposition keeper and then tried to feed Elliott in on goal.

His long pass was so good, Williams had to try and divert it, but he nodded it over his own keeper.

It’s not how we would have wanted to take the lead – but we’ll certainly take it!

To think, Jurgen Klopp was criticised for allowing this team to play tonight.