(Video) Mo Salah’s 2019/20 best bits are actually jaw-dropping, with 26 goal involvements

Mo Salah’s brilliant but under-appreciated season rolls on!

In the Champions League and the Premier League, the Egyptian King is on 18 goals, having registered eight assists – not bad for a right-winger who endured a month of playing through an injury, eh?

Recently, we penned a long piece about how it just doesn’t seem cool to rate Salah as one of the world’s best players anymore – which baffles us.

Below, you’ll see a terrific compilation from @LFCComps that shows all of Salah’s wonderful passes, dribbles, goals and trickery from a campaign in which his side have won 24 and drawn one game in the Premier League, while waltzing through the Champions League group, too.

Let’s put some respect on his name!

A genuine Player of the Year candidate.