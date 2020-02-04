(Video) Salah’s season highlights prove he’s still supremely underrated by many

Mohamed Salah has been on fire this season – and that has gone under the radar for many. He’s now our top goal-scorer in all competitions, overtaking Sadio Mane over the weekend.

He also overtook Luis Suarez for the number of goals scored while wearing a Liverpool shirt – in less games. Let’s not forget, he’ a winger!

Liverpool are going to win the Premier League this season, and when we look back we’ll truly appreciate how special the Egyptian King is.

Take a watch of the video below:

If the video above isn’t displaying correctly, please click here.