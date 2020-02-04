(Video) Trent starred in half-time SuperBowl ad for Under Armour

The cost of an advert in America during the SuperBowl is more costly than at any other time of the year!

And that’s because it’s seen by hundreds of millions of people – in the U.S and worldwide.

Under Armour decided to fork out this year with a 90-second motivational clip that gets the hairs on the back of your neck standing up!

Trent Alexander-Arnold features, although for various contractual reasons, there’s no sign of his Liverpool attachment.

It does show how the scouser is being recognised as an elite athlete on the world stage, though – which shouldn’t be a huge surprise considering he’s the best right-back on the planet.