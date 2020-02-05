Another Atletico Madrid injury set-back as Diego Simeone’s issues get worse

Liverpool are currently enjoying the winter break, with our players all over the world in various exotic locations – bar James Milner – who stayed behind at Melwood to help out the U23s and return to full fitness!

But on February 15, we resume our Premier League title pursuit, and just a few days later, face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League away from home.

It’s going to be a very tough test, but we’re strong favourites to progress over two legs due to the difference in form between the two teams.

Atletico are sixth in La Liga and haven’t won in three. Diego Simeone also must take on Liverpool without Keiran Tripper, with the Guardian confirming he’ll miss the upcoming clash after groin surgery.

The likes of Alvaro Morata, Joao Felix, Diego Costa, José María Giménez are all doubts – whereas Liverpool hope to have a fully fit squad available with the return of Sadio Mane from his hamstring issue.

Our only issues right now are James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri, but neither would have started the game anyway.