Ferdinand think four players, including Vardy, have been better than van Dijk this season

We’ve appreciated all the arguments for Jordan Henderson to be the Premier League Player of the Year this season, but for us – it’s Virgil van Dijk hands down.

The Dutchman’s level hasn’t dropped from last term, from which his performances earned him second place in the Ballon d’Or, and he’s played every single minute of the competition to date.

His brilliance has been normalised, but that doesn’t stop Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo winning individual accolades every term.

Rio Ferdinand appreciates van Dijk, but doesn’t think the Dutchman has warranted the POTY gong again – instead naming four players he prefers: Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, Jamie Vardy and Kevin de Bruyne.

Ferdinand told the Daily Mirror: “I think he (Van Dijk) is undoubtedly the best defender in the world, the best centre-back in the world now.

“He’d get my vote for best defender, best centre-half, but he wouldn’t get my vote for Player of the Year. I think there’s a few other people probably vying for that accolade.

“But he has been tremendous. I think he’s a fantastic footballer. Calm, cool, collected, strong, quick. All the attributes you’d want in a modern day player.

“And he carries himself very well – I love the way he carries himself.”

“I think Jordan Henderson has been very good. I think [Sadio] Mane has been my favourite player when I watch Liverpool if I’m honest.

“When I watch Liverpool he’s the person who gets me off my seat more than anyone. He’d definitely be up there.

“[Jamie] Vardy’s been good, scoring those goals. Kevin De Bruyne – when you watch him he just purrs. So there’s a few names there.”

We can see the arguments for De Bruyne, who is a jaw-droppingly good player, but not really Vardy – who hit a hot streak in terms of goals but has gone off the boil since Christmas.

Hendo has been brilliant since the start of December, while Mane has been scintillating in patches – and when he hasn’t been – Roberto Firmino or Mo Salah have electrified instead!

In all honesty, we don’t care who wins it. The Premier League title is coming to Anfield, and that’s all that matters.