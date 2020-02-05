Shrewsbury manager makes strange VAR call & cites correct decision Van Dijk got as evidence of our good luck

Shrewsbury manager Sam Ricketts has actually come across very well in the two ties with Liverpool, but we’re not really sure what point he was trying to make on VAR post-match.

Rickets complained about the fact his side’s goal was chalked for offside, which, if you look at the image below, shows it wasn’t even a close-call.

For those screaming "fix" on the Shrewsbury offside goal vs. Liverpool. It was offside in the build-up, not in the penalty area image being shared by many. #LIVSHR pic.twitter.com/dteHypqqvZ — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) February 4, 2020

Oddly, he then went on to suggest a Liverpool goal earlier this season against Wolves should have been chalked off for Virgil van Dijk’s ‘handball’ – despite a video clearly showing it didn’t touch his arm.

“VAR disallowing the goal changes the course of the game,” said Ricketts, cited in the Echo.

“I like VAR. The problem with VAR is it highlights rules so how far back do you go?

“I remember one here when Van Dijk handballed on the half-way line and that was okay.

“Someone needs to set a rule, you can only go back so far. The way I understand it, VAR was brought in for the Thierry Henry handball or real final actions.”

To equate the van Dijk handball to the Thierry Henry one v France is a little odd – but we can appreciate the emotion of the moment sometimes gets to managers in the aftermath of the event!

Liverpool will now head to the 5th Round of the FA Cup for the first-time since Jurgen Klopp arrived at the club – where will we face the very tough task of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

It’s a horrible draw, especially considering Manchester City yet again got a sitter against Sheffield Wednesday – but who’s bet against whatever team Klopp decides to put out?