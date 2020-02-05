(Video) Buzzing Ox danced his way into Liverpool interview after stunner v Southampton

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is such a breath of fresh air. He’s always smiling and having fun off the pitch – and when he’s on it – he works tirelessly and is now consistently showing us his end product.

Ox bagged his second Premier League goal in two games at the weekend, helping Liverpool to a 4-0 victory over his former club Southampton.

The Inside Anfield video shows how delighted the midfielder was post-match, as he vibes his way into the LFCTV interview room – cracking jokes and shaking hands!

Scroll to around 12:10 to see the moment.

When you consider how nasty the injury was he picked up in his first season, it’s just great to see him enjoying his football so much.

It’s gone a little under the radar, but he’s started our past five Premier League matches.