(Video) Critchley explains how Klopp reacted to FA Cup win

Neil Critchley has explained how Jurgen Klopp is ‘absolutely delighted and he’s buzzing’ with the youngsters who progressed to the FA Cup 5th Round last night.

The young Reds, who were nearly all teenagers, beat Shrewsbury Town 1-0, thanks to a late own-goal in front of the Kop.

“We had a message (from Klopp) – he’s absolutely delighted, he’s buzzing – and we’ve given him a game against Chelsea away to look forward to,” said Critch, and you can see the whole interview question in the video below.

It’ll be mighty interesting to see who Klopp decides to field in the next round, now.

With the Premier League all but sewn up, there’ll be arguments to suggest he should really go for the FA Cup, although we reckon the starting XI will be a mixed one – rewarding the likes of Curits Jones and Pedro Chirivella – but also stacked with squad players in need of games like Joel Matip, James Milner, Divock Origi and perhaps new signing Takumi Minamino.

Whoever takes the field at Stamford Bridge, however, will have our full backing and trust – which is nothing short of what they deserve.