(Video) Klopp walked & talked with Danny Ings all the way down tunnel after Liverpool 4-0 Southampton

A heartwarming video of Liverpool’s players speaking with Danny Ings after the 4-0 Anfield win on Saturday did the rounds at the weekend.

But it turns out the niceties continued right into the tunnel on the evidence of the latest Inside Anfield video.

It shows Klopp, with his arm around Ings, who played his heart out, we might add, as they walked off the pitch into their respective dressing rooms.

If you scroll to around 12 minutes into the video, you’ll see the moment.

The victory put the Reds 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, which is a surely insurmountable lead.

The Premier League title coming to Anfield is a question now of when and not if!