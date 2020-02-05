(Video) Unreal: Liverpool scoring from opposition corners shows we’re more likely to bag from their set-pieces than they are

A video has gone viral on Twitter which shows Liverpool scoring from opposition corners this season.

Time and time again, we manage to clear the original set-piece, win the second-ball and cavalier up the field to devastating effect.

Sadio Mane and Mo Salah are often heavily involved, sprinting past the defensive line, which is high following what our opponents thought was an offensive situation!

In the clip below, you’ll see four goals we’ve scored like this in the past few months, which is far more than we’ve conceded in the Premier League full-stop – let alone from opponent corners.

So really, we should be excited every time there’s a a corner in a match – regardless of which team wins it!