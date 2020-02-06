Allardyce says Liverpool are a long-ball team but nobody is allowed to say it

Sam Allardyce – a football genius by his own account – but sadly the world has never seen it!

Still, he often feels he has the right to comment on other teams, as if he’d somehow do a better job or even more hilariously, play a better brand of football.

His latest soundbite is to suggest Liverpool are a long-ball team – but that it would be frowned upon to suggest as much.

Probably because that’s a barbarically simplistic way of looking at the multitude of ways Liverpool can break teams down, Sam…

“Liverpool play long ball very well indeed from right to left, and very quickly,” Allardyce said, cited in F365. “But nobody will say Liverpool play long ball.