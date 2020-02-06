Big changes in summer transfer window as Premier League sees sense

Following the weird experiment last summer, the Premier League is reverting to the old summer transfer window dates – so as to realign with the rest of Europe.

This has been confirmed by Associated Press journalist Rob Harris on Twitter:

Transfer window to close on September 1, Premier League clubs have just decided. Aligned with Europe again — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) February 6, 2020

Jurgen Klopp will be pleased with this, as the decision for an early end to the window in 2019 was one that baffled him.

That being said, we usually do our business early in the window anyway – so we’re not sure it would make a huge difference!

This coming summer, with Liverpool surely embarking on it as Premier League champions, will be an interesting one.

The likes of Adam Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri and perhaps Dejan Lovren, will leave – but whether Klopp chooses to promote youth or bring in replacements remains to be seen.

With Mo Salah and Sadio Mane absent for six weeks at the AFCON in January 2021 though, we might well need offensive options.

Timo Werner would be very, very nice!