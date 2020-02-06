Chelsea turn attention to Dembele as Liverpool may go for Timo Werner – John Cross, Mirror

According to John Cross, the Mirror’s chief football writer, Chelsea are not confident of signing Timo Werner because they reckon Liverpool are in the running for his signature.

As a result, they fancy Lyon forward Moussa Dembele, formerly of Celtic, instead.

“Chelsea have also been looking at Germany striker Timo Werner but they believe there could be interest from Liverpool as the Red Bull Leipzig star fancies a move to English football,” he writes in the Mirror.

This will be exciting news for many Reds desperate for the club to sign the Germany hotshot.

In Europe’s big five leagues this year, only Ciro Immobile and Robert Lewandowski have scored more than Werner’s 20 – which is a remarkable tally considering he rarely stays central and often plays from the left.

Our current, starting front-three is obviously already exceptional, but two of them, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah, will miss up to six weeks at the AFCON in January and February 2021, which is potentially devastating.

Surely Jurgen Klopp will need to dip into the market to cover for the absences – and a versatile forward who scores plenty of goals and still has room to improve is a seemingly strong option.