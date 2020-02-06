Curtis Jones & Harvey Elliott ‘under consideration’ for England U21 squad

Liverpool youngsters Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are reportedly being considered for an England U21 call-up for next month.

The Three Lions are up against Turkey and Andorra next month, and a delegation of U21 assistant coach Lee Carsley and U20 head coach Paul Simpson were at Anfield for the Shrewsbury game, according to Dom King.

Jones and Elliott are both members of England’s U19 and U17 squad respectively so to jump to the U21s would be a sizeable achievement and recognition for their efforts in recent weeks.

The young duo were heavily involed in both recent rounds of the FA Cup and the Reds dumped Everton and Shrewsbury out of the competition.

Elliott and Jones look like generational talents – when they play, you’d never guess they were just 16 and 19 years old. Jones has such a maturity to his game it’s no surprise he became Liverpool’s youngest ever captain when the Reds hosted Shrewsbury in the Cup.

Even if neither of them are selected for the England games, they can be immensely proud of the efforts they’ve put in for the senior team of late – if they keep it up, they’ll be giving Jurgen Klopp something to think about!