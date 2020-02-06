Liverpool should sign Coutinho to replace Shaqiri & Lallana – McManaman

Former Liverpool winger Steve McManaman thinks Coutinho is an option to return and replace Xherdan Shaqiri and Adam Lallana this summer, should the pair depart Anfield.

Shaq has barely featured all term and needs an exit for more first-team football, in reality, while Lallana’s contract is up and the Englishman hasn’t been offered an extension.

Coutinho departed for a monstrous fee in January 2018, but failed to make the grade at Barcelona and is currently on loan at Bayern Munich, who have decided they won’t sign him permanently.

This means an interesting summer for the Brazilian, in which he can either stay and fight for a spot under Barca’s new boss Quique Setien or move elsewhere – should a prospective stump up the required fee…

“I wouldn’t mind seeing him back at the club. He’s a brilliant player and I think a lot of it is just down to economics,” McManaman said, cited in the Star.

“If they can bring Coutinho back for a reasonable fee and potentially sell a couple of players who’re not playing all the time, then that could work.