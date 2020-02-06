Neco Williams set to be rewarded with Wales senior team call-up after LFC breakthrough – report

Liverpool youngster Neco Williams has made a great impression in the Reds’ senior team this season as the Welsh full back has deputised for Trent Alexander-Arnold twice now in the FA Cup.

Dave Maddock, of the Daily Mirror, reports that Ryan Giggs is ready to give young Neco a chance at a senior level for the Welsh national team.

This comes just as team-mates Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are reportedly under considering for England’s U21 squad, as reported by Daily Mail reporter Dom King.

The young duo – along with Neco – were heavily involved in both recent rounds of the FA Cup and the Reds dumped Everton and Shrewsbury out of the competition.

Even if none of them are selected for the international games, they can be immensely proud of the efforts they’ve put in for the senior team of late – if they keep it up, they’ll be giving Jurgen Klopp something to think about!

Williams is a current Wales U19 squad member, and the faith that Klopp has shown in the right back – and the performances he has put in – has apparently turned Ryan Giggs’ head.