Unreal Nike news: LFC to get unique kit design as templates scrapped for the Reds

Given that some of Nike’s kits in recent years have been so similar to each other – I’m looking at you, Inter, Spurs and Chelsea – it’s understandable that some Liverpool fans would be concerned that the manufacturer will give us the same treatment.

Liverpool blog @LFCOffside shared a post of Nigeria’s new Nike kits, and pointed out that previous kits by Nike have been bland, but hopes that the ones for LFC next season will be as nice as those of the Super Eagles.

Heidi Burger, a senior director at Nike, replied to this Tweet and said that the previous templates are being scrapped and designers will have 65 chassis to choose from. It is then claimed that “from and-drawn prints and custom fonts” each team will have their own unique look.

It’s fair to say that this is a relief as we were concerned that we’d end up with a kit with no identity, for the sake of a better deal, but it now seems as if we’ll end up with a shirt as distinctive as our club.

Our kits over the last few years, with New Balance and Warrior, haven’t always been universally liked, but they’ve always been unique – and it’s good to hear that this won’t be ending with Nike.

