Unreal Nike news: LFC to get unique kit design as templates scrapped for the Reds

Given that some of Nike’s kits in recent years have been so similar to each other – I’m looking at you, Inter, Spurs and Chelsea – it’s understandable that some Liverpool fans would be concerned that the manufacturer will give us the same treatment.

Slightly sad about the end of New Balance's kit deal and now having a 'template' Nike kit instead of a unique strip, but money talks and that's the main thing in this footballing climate. #LFC — David Brindle (@dbrindle_) October 25, 2019

Liverpool blog @LFCOffside shared a post of Nigeria’s new Nike kits, and pointed out that previous kits by Nike have been bland, but hopes that the ones for LFC next season will be as nice as those of the Super Eagles.

Heidi Burger, a senior director at Nike, replied to this Tweet and said that the previous templates are being scrapped and designers will have 65 chassis to choose from. It is then claimed that “from and-drawn prints and custom fonts” each team will have their own unique look.

We're ditching the templates. For the 2020 kits, Nike designers had 65 chassis options available to them across varying necklines, sleeves, cuffs, badge placement, etc. From hand-drawn prints to custom fonts, each team’s look will be its own. — Heidi Burgett (@heidiburgett) February 5, 2020

It’s fair to say that this is a relief as we were concerned that we’d end up with a kit with no identity, for the sake of a better deal, but it now seems as if we’ll end up with a shirt as distinctive as our club.

Our kits over the last few years, with New Balance and Warrior, haven’t always been universally liked, but they’ve always been unique – and it’s good to hear that this won’t be ending with Nike.