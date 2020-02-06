(Video) Ferdinand gives speech on ‘Scary’ Liverpool: ‘They’re not lucky, they’re good enough’

Rio Ferdinand has waxed lyrical on Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, rubbishing suggestions that we’ve been in any way lucky this season.

The pundit and former Manchester United defender has labelled the Reds ‘scary’ and claimed we’ll be at the very top for the ‘long haul’.

About halfway through though, Rio makes references to how Klopp has been successful because he’s been given time and money – which is an obvious nudge towards his own club and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The thing is, Klopp is literally in a different league to the Norwegian and even in his early days at Liverpool, was clearly improving us.

Still, the longer Ole is at Old Trafford, the better.