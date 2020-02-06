(Video) Van Dijk & Oxlade-Chamberlain battle it out in Dubai

Posted by
(Video) Van Dijk & Oxlade-Chamberlain battle it out in Dubai

Liverpool’s players are currently all over the world in various exotic locations.

Jurgen Klopp has instructed that they holiday in twos or threes this weeks, so the club can send a fitness coach along with them and keep the boys sharp!

Virgil van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are in Dubai and this video has surfaced of the pair training on an astroturf pitch.

We’re not sure how the game works, but they look to be having a good time.

The Reds will be back by the beginning of next week for training at Melwood – before the clash with Norwich on February 15.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top